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India vs England 2nd T20I Playing XI: Will 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Tonight at Old Trafford?

Following an opening fixture that was entirely disrupted by persistent rain, India and England are prepared to strike the opening blow of their five match series and secure an early 1–0 advantage later today at the legendary Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
India vs England 2nd T20I Playing XI: Will 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Tonight at Old Trafford?
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