/India vs England 2nd T20I Playing XI: Will 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut Tonight at Old Trafford?

Following an opening fixture that was entirely disrupted by persistent rain, India and England are prepared to strike the opening blow of their five match series and secure an early 1–0 advantage later today at the legendary Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Massive attention is already converging on the possible international debut of India's fifteen year old batting phenom, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The teenage talent has spent his entire time on the sidelines so far during India's current limited overs tour of Europe. Observers widely anticipated that Sooryavanshi would face international bowlers and collect his inaugural senior cap during the short two match T20I series in Ireland. Instead, he remained on the bench throughout as the reigning T20 World Champions suffered a shocking series clean sweep in Belfast.
Vaibhav's wait looms large
During the initial clash against England earlier this week in Durham, public demands mounted for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be integrated into the senior squad. Despite this, the team selectors held their ground and stuck with their established opening combination. Nonetheless, given that Sanju Samson is enduring an ongoing drop in his batting form, the possibility remains open that Sooryavanshi could take his spot in the lineup in the near future.
In contrast, Abhishek Sharma continues to showcase excellent form, registering two half centuries during this European tour. His first fifty came against Ireland in the opening T20I, followed by a second half century against England on July 1, ensuring his position at the top of the order remains completely safe. Consequently, the weight of expectation falls squarely on Samson to produce an impactful performance with the bat.
During the rain abandoned opening fixture, Samson struggled at the crease, managing only a lone run from seven deliveries while showing no signs of adopting his characteristically aggressive, high risk approach.
An additional area of anxiety for the Indian squad centers on the lean run of form plaguing their newly selected vice captain, Tilak Varma. Varma's scoring acceleration has drawn scrutiny, alongside his vulnerability when facing slower variations. Over the course of his previous 12 T20I appearances this calendar year, Varma has managed to clear the ropes just 12 times, averaging exactly one six per match.
Conversely, the bowling collective appears highly reliable. It is highly probable that the bowling setup will remain unchanged, particularly regarding the slow bowlers, due to the traditionally spin responsive qualities of the pitch at Old Trafford.
Shifting focus to the English side, their batting order was unable to take the field during the first T20I but possesses the firepower to test the Indian bowling attack severely. The squad, captained by Harry Brook, has officially brought back spearhead Jofra Archer after he sat out the series opener. In addition, Josh Tongue is scheduled to make his inaugural white overs appearance for the senior team today.
Match Logistics: When and Where Will the India Versus England Second T20I Happen?
The second game of this five match T20I contest between India and England is scheduled to take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday, July 4. The match will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards.
Broadcasting Specifications: How to Stream the India Versus England Second T20I in India
The television broadcast rights for this entire five match bilateral series are held by the Sony Sports network. For those who want to watch the match on a digital platform, JioHotstar is the place.
India Versus England, Second T20I: Predicted Lineups
India’s predicted playing XI:
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
England's playing XI for 2nd T20I against India (Announced)
Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer
Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
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