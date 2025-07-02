India vs England 2nd Test 2025: Live Streaming Details, Match Time, Squads, And More from Edgbaston

As the high-octane England vs India Test series heads to Edgbaston for the second match, cricket fans worldwide are bracing for another thrilling battle. After a disheartening defeat at Headingley, India trails 0-1 in the five-match series and will be desperate to level things up. With the picturesque Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham set to host this clash from July 2, all eyes will be on how the visitors bounce back under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

What Time Does the England vs India 2nd Test Start?

The second Test between England and India starts at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The timing suits Indian viewers perfectly, allowing them to tune in during the late afternoon and evening.

Where Can You Watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live?

Fans can catch the ENG vs IND live telecast on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the series in India. For online viewers, the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar apps and websites will be streaming the match live. Whether you're watching on TV or mobile, there’s no excuse to miss this gripping Test.

What’s at Stake in the Edgbaston Test?

India’s Test campaign is on shaky ground after a crushing loss at Leeds. The top order looked fragile, the middle order was inconsistent, and the bowling lacked penetration outside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With pressure mounting, India must win at Edgbaston to stay alive in the series.

For England, confidence is sky-high. Ben Stokes' side has been firing on all cylinders, combining Bazball flair with traditional English grit. Joe Root's form, Harry Brook's aggression, and the all-round brilliance of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer give the hosts a well-balanced edge.

Who Are the Players to Watch in the 2nd Test?

India

Shubman Gill: Leading the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence, all eyes are on Gill's captaincy and ability to deliver with the bat at the top.

Rishabh Pant: Making a strong return after injury, Pant will be key both behind the stumps and as an explosive middle-order option.

Jasprit Bumrah: India's pace spearhead will look to exploit Edgbaston's bounce and movement with the new ball.

England

Joe Root: Arguably the most technically solid batter in this series, Root is the anchor around whom the innings revolves.

Harry Brook: Known for turning the momentum quickly, Brook’s counter-attacking style can unsettle Indian bowlers.

Jofra Archer: Back from injury and bowling at serious pace, Archer is expected to test India’s batters with speed and hostility.

What Are the Squads for the 2nd Test?

England Squad

Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes.

India Squad

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Can India Overcome Edgbaston’s History?

Historically, Edgbaston hasn't been kind to Indian teams. India’s last win at this venue came back in 1986. Since then, it's been a fortress for England, who have used home conditions and crowd support to full advantage. However, with fresh faces and new leadership, Team India hopes to script a turnaround.