India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test at Lords Day 3 Live Score Updates: India search for breakthrough

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Joe Root along with Jonny Bairstow will resume the England innings from their overnight score of 119/3 on Day 3.

India vs England 2nd Test at Lords Day 3 Live Score Updates: India search for breakthrough
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli-led India, who currently have an upper hand, will aim to wrap the England innings as quickly as possible and take a healthy lead on Day 3 the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. Mohammed Siraj so far inflicted two early blows on the hosts, while Mohammed Shami picked the third England wicket, dismissing a well-set Rory Burns in the closing stages of Day 2. 

Joe Root along with Jonny Bairstow will resume the England innings from their overnight score of 119/3 on Day 3. Root, who scored a century in the series opener in Nottingham, looks in fine touch and has already completed his half-century. 

Both the batsmen kicked-off the proceedings from where they left and helped England edge past the 150-run mark. And now it feels like the patnership has started to hurt India. Both Root and Bairstow have added 65 runs together as England's total reach 173/3 and are trailing by 191 runs. 

Root is batting on 66, while his partner is playing on 37.     

