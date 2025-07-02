​India VS England 2nd Test: India Makes Three Changes As England Opt To Bowl In Edgbaston, Check Playing XIs

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second Test of a five-match series at

Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after having defeated Shubman Gill led side by 5 wickets in the first tests at Headingley, Leeds. England announced their squad two days back with no changes in the lineup. Jofra Archer was was included in the squad has been omitted for this Test too. Shubman revealed during the toss that they would have bowled first too. India made three changes in the kineup with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akashdeep Singh replacing Shardul Thakur, Sai Sudarshan and Jasprit Bumrah respectively. Sai Sudarshan who made his debut in the first Test has been dropped which means Karun Nair will move to No.3 position.



India vs England Head-to-Head in Test Cricket

India and England have faced each other in 136 Test matches to date. England holds the upper hand with 52 victories, while India has won 35 times. The remaining 50 matches have ended in draws. India’s last Test series win on English soil came in 2007, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid.

This is a new-look Indian team, featuring fresh faces and a new captain, ushering in a new era in Test cricket following the retirement of legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin.

What did Captains Say -

Gill: Would've bowled first as well. If there's anything in the wicket, it's in the first day. Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. Third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there. We were tempted to play Kuldeep but decided to add some depth to the batting.

Stokes: We're going to bowl. Overhead conditions favour it. Very good team performance last week, we're confident. You understand the conditions better as you go deeper into the Test. Brains and me and Baz are not three things you put together. Great run chase, great start to the series.

India vs England playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG Schedule & Results:

1st Test: Leeds, June 20-24 (England beat India by five wickets)

2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2-5

3rd Test: London, July 10-14

4th Test: Manchester, July 23-27

5th Test: London, July 31-August