Ben Stokes won his third consecutive toss of the series at Lords during the third Test but this time the English captain opted to bat first considering the last game exploits where their bowlers and bazball approach was challenged and defeated by the Indians. India made just one change in the elevem bringing their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah back to the action after resting him in the second test. Despite decent performance in the second innings of the second test at Edgbaston, Prasidh Krishna had to make the way for modern day bowling great. Meanwhile England too brought their speedster Jofra Archer replacing Josh tongue as the only change from the last game.

Shubman Gill's Team India is set to face Ben Stokes-led England in the third Test of the five-match series, beginning Thursday at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. With the series currently level at 1-1, India will aim to build on their impressive win at Edgbaston after a defeat in the opening Test at Headingley.

All attention will be on fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, returns to bolster India’s pace attack, while Archer is making a long-awaited return to the Test arena after nearly three years. Gill, who has been in fine form, will also be looking to leave a mark at Lord’s with the bat.

For England, former captain Joe Root will be eager to find form after a quiet series so far, hoping to guide his team to a series lead with a big performance.

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

What Did Captain's Say

Shubman Gill: I was confused what to do till this morning. I would have bowled first. There would be something for the bowlers in the first session. Everyone chipped in and that's what the discussion was about. The bowlers are feeling confident, wasn't easy to pick 20 wickets on that (Edgbaston) wicket. I am feeling great, as a batter you expect to be in the middle of the situation and batting. We have one change - Bumrah for Prasidh.

Ben Stokes: We are going to have a bat. Generally this surface has some help for the bowlers in the first hour. It (the mood) is good, well fought series and we are up for this game. The body is good. Quick turnaround, we are fresh and ready to go. Everyone likes playing at Lord's and you have to enjoy the occasion. Just one change - Archer replaces Tongue.