India vs England 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Rajkot Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the third T20I of the five-match series which will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

India will look to secure an early 3-0 victory over England in their ongoing five-match T20I series on Tuesday, having won the first two matches.

A confident India will be looking to clinch the five-match series against England by winning the Rajkot match on Tuesday. India thrashed England by seven wickets in the first T20I in Kolkata before a nail-biting two-wicket win in Chennai.

On the other hand, England must win the third T20I in Rajkot to stay alive in the series. They have already announced their playing XI for the match. Despite losing the second T20I in Chennai, the Jos Buttler-led England haven't made any change in their playing XI for the third T20I of the series.

Brydon Carse has retained his place after replacing Gus Atkinson in the second T20I, where he scored 31 off 17 before taking 3-29 to stall India's run chase. On the other hand, Jamie Smith has also kept his place in the starting XI after making his debut on Saturday, when Jacob Bethell was ruled out due to illness. England have stuck with a pace-heavy bowling attack that includes Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Here's the Live Streaming Details of India vs England 3rd T20I:

When will India vs England 3rd T20I match be held?

India vs England 3rd T20I will be held on Tuesday, January 28.

Where will India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot

What time will India vs England 3rd T20I begin?

India vs England 3rd T20I will begin at 07: 00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I live on TV?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

Fans can watch the live-streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.