India vs England 3rd Test At Lord’s: Key Stats, Records, And Players To Watch As Series Hangs In Balance
Get all the key stats, player insights, and historic trends ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test at Lord’s as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series stands tied 1-1.
As the storied Lord’s Cricket Ground prepares to host the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England, anticipation has reached fever pitch. With the series tantalizingly poised at 1-1 after India’s commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston, the third Test promises to be a defining chapter in this long-standing rivalry.
Lord’s: A Venue Steeped in History, A Test for India’s Resolve
Lord’s has long been a fortress for England and a venue India has only recently begun to conquer. Since their inaugural match at this iconic ground in 1932, India have played 19 Tests at Lord’s — winning just 3, losing 12, and drawing 4. However, two of those wins have come in the last decade, including a memorable victory in 2021 under Virat Kohli.
While India’s historic 42 all out in 1974 remains a painful memory, recent results show a shift. The Men in Blue now arrive with momentum, a confident unit under the fresh leadership of Shubman Gill, and bolstered by the potential return of Jasprit Bumrah, who looked in lethal rhythm during training.
Recent Turnaround: India’s Growing Dominance
India’s emphatic win at Edgbaston was not just a statement — it was a warning. With the series level, India will look to capitalize on England’s vulnerabilities, particularly their inconsistent middle order and a pace attack that lacked penetration without Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson — the latter of whom might return for Lord’s after an impressive 7/45 in one of his two previous outings here.
India have now won four of their last five Tests against England, including back-to-back wins by massive margins: 434 runs and an innings and 64 runs. Notably, KL Rahul (129 at Lord’s in 2021) and Ishant Sharma (7/74 in 2014) have shown they can rise to the occasion at this venue.
India vs England at Lord’s – Head-to-Head Snapshot
- Total Tests: 19
- India Wins: 3
- England Wins: 12
- Draws: 4
- India Highest Total: 454 (1990)
- England Highest Total: 653 (1990)
- India Lowest Total: 42 (1974)
- Best Individual Score for India: Vinoo Mankad – 184 (1952)
- Best Bowling for India: Ishant Sharma – 7/74 (2014)
Players to Watch: Stars Set to Shine at the Mecca of Cricket
India
Jasprit Bumrah – Though with modest figures at Lord’s (3/33 in 2021), Bumrah’s recent rhythm and big-match temperament make him a key threat.
KL Rahul – With 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, Rahul’s technique and composure will be vital at the top.
Mohammed Siraj – An 8-wicket match haul in his only Lord’s Test shows he thrives in English conditions.
England
Joe Root – With 2022 runs in 40 innings at Lord’s at an average of 54.64, including a double century, Root remains England’s most dependable batter.
Gus Atkinson – With 19 wickets at a stunning average of 10.94 in just two Tests at Lord’s, his return could boost England’s attack.
Ben Duckett – Averaging 71.66 at Lord’s, Duckett’s aggressive style has proven effective in these conditions.
What the Numbers Say About Lord’s
- Wins Batting First: 53 (35.81%)
- Wins Batting Second: 44 (29.73%)
- Draws: 51 (34.46%)
- Average First Innings Score: 310
- Highest Run Chase: 344/1 (West Indies)
Pitch conditions are expected to favor seamers early on, with a possible green surface in store. The toss could prove crucial in shaping the course of the match.
