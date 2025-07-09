India vs England 3rd Test At Lord’s: Key Stats, Records, And Players To Watch As Series Hangs In Balance

As the storied Lord’s Cricket Ground prepares to host the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England, anticipation has reached fever pitch. With the series tantalizingly poised at 1-1 after India’s commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston, the third Test promises to be a defining chapter in this long-standing rivalry.

Lord’s: A Venue Steeped in History, A Test for India’s Resolve

Lord’s has long been a fortress for England and a venue India has only recently begun to conquer. Since their inaugural match at this iconic ground in 1932, India have played 19 Tests at Lord’s — winning just 3, losing 12, and drawing 4. However, two of those wins have come in the last decade, including a memorable victory in 2021 under Virat Kohli.

While India’s historic 42 all out in 1974 remains a painful memory, recent results show a shift. The Men in Blue now arrive with momentum, a confident unit under the fresh leadership of Shubman Gill, and bolstered by the potential return of Jasprit Bumrah, who looked in lethal rhythm during training.

Recent Turnaround: India’s Growing Dominance

India’s emphatic win at Edgbaston was not just a statement — it was a warning. With the series level, India will look to capitalize on England’s vulnerabilities, particularly their inconsistent middle order and a pace attack that lacked penetration without Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson — the latter of whom might return for Lord’s after an impressive 7/45 in one of his two previous outings here.

India have now won four of their last five Tests against England, including back-to-back wins by massive margins: 434 runs and an innings and 64 runs. Notably, KL Rahul (129 at Lord’s in 2021) and Ishant Sharma (7/74 in 2014) have shown they can rise to the occasion at this venue.

India vs England at Lord’s – Head-to-Head Snapshot

Total Tests: 19

India Wins: 3

England Wins: 12

Draws: 4

India Highest Total: 454 (1990)

England Highest Total: 653 (1990)

India Lowest Total: 42 (1974)

Best Individual Score for India: Vinoo Mankad – 184 (1952)

Best Bowling for India: Ishant Sharma – 7/74 (2014)

Players to Watch: Stars Set to Shine at the Mecca of Cricket

India

Jasprit Bumrah – Though with modest figures at Lord’s (3/33 in 2021), Bumrah’s recent rhythm and big-match temperament make him a key threat.

KL Rahul – With 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38, Rahul’s technique and composure will be vital at the top.

Mohammed Siraj – An 8-wicket match haul in his only Lord’s Test shows he thrives in English conditions.

England

Joe Root – With 2022 runs in 40 innings at Lord’s at an average of 54.64, including a double century, Root remains England’s most dependable batter.

Gus Atkinson – With 19 wickets at a stunning average of 10.94 in just two Tests at Lord’s, his return could boost England’s attack.

Ben Duckett – Averaging 71.66 at Lord’s, Duckett’s aggressive style has proven effective in these conditions.

What the Numbers Say About Lord’s

Wins Batting First: 53 (35.81%)

Wins Batting Second: 44 (29.73%)

Draws: 51 (34.46%)

Average First Innings Score: 310

Highest Run Chase: 344/1 (West Indies)

Pitch conditions are expected to favor seamers early on, with a possible green surface in store. The toss could prove crucial in shaping the course of the match.