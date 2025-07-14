In a Test match packed with drama, grit, and razor-thin margins, Day 4 of the India vs England clash at Lord’s took a controversial turn—courtesy of umpire Paul Reiffel. Dubbed “the new Steve Bucknor” by frustrated fans on social media, Reiffel’s questionable decisions have reignited the debate around umpiring consistency, Decision Review System (DRS) accuracy, and their impact on high-stakes encounters.

Shubman Gill’s Dismissal: The Flashpoint of Frustration

One of the most debated moments of the day came late in India’s second innings. Chasing a tricky 193 on a deteriorating surface, Shubman Gill was wrongly adjudged caught behind off Brydon Carse. The ball had clearly missed the bat by a wide margin, as confirmed by DRS, yet Reiffel was quick to raise his finger. The dismissal could not have come at a worse time—India were under pressure, and Gill was one of their last hopes for a stable chase.

The misjudgment triggered an avalanche of criticism online. “Is Paul Reiffel even watching the same match?” one fan tweeted, while others called for stricter accountability measures for umpires in marquee Tests like the one at Lord’s.

Siraj vs Root: Umpire’s Call Adds Fuel to the Fire

Earlier in the day, India’s Mohammed Siraj was left visibly seething after yet another marginal decision went against the visitors. Bowling to Joe Root, Siraj struck the former England skipper plumb in front. The appeal was turned down, and India reviewed immediately.

Hawk-Eye showed the ball clipping the leg stump—triggering the infamous ‘umpire’s call’ verdict, allowing Root to survive. While technically within the rules, the optics were damning. Siraj punched the air in frustration, and commentators like Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble did not hold back.

"You're saying it was just kissing the leg stump? No way. That was knocking it over," Gavaskar said during the broadcast.

Jonathan Trott, too, echoed the sentiment:

"When you saw that in real-time, it looked absolutely stone dead. England got lucky again."

“Anything Close, Not Out”: Kumble’s Sharp Dig at Reiffel

Former India head coach Anil Kumble’s on-air remark summed up the mood in the Indian camp and across social media.

“It seems Paul Reiffel has decided it’s not out. Anything close—not out.”

The sarcastic comment went viral, amplifying fan outrage and putting the spotlight firmly on officiating standards at the Test’s most iconic venue.

Root Survives, But Not for Long

Ironically, the drama around Root’s lifeline didn’t last long. Spinner Washington Sundar delivered a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Root for 40 and then sending Jamie Smith back for 8. The double strike kept India in the hunt despite the umpiring hurdles, as England limped to 175/6 at Tea.

Previous Controversies: Not Just Reiffel

The umpiring woes weren’t limited to Paul Reiffel. A day earlier, Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula gave Akash Deep out LBW on consecutive deliveries—both overturned on review. While the right calls eventually prevailed, the frequency of errors has intensified calls for reform in the umpiring ecosystem.