India vs England 3rd Test live streaming: when where and how to watch IND VS ENG match live telecast free on tv mobile apps online

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: The much-anticipated third Test between India and England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. With the series levelled at 1-1, this match promises to be a high-voltage encounter with both teams pushing for a crucial lead. Here’s a complete guide on IND vs ENG 3rd Test live streaming, match timings, playing XIs, pitch report, and more.

India vs England 3rd Test: Match Details

Match: India vs England, 3rd Test, Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Date: July 10-14, 2025

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Time: 3:30 PM IST | Toss: 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network (TV)

India Seek Back-to-Back Wins After Edgbaston Domination

After a historic 336-run win at Edgbaston, Team India enters the third Test brimming with confidence. Skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in the record books by becoming the first batter to score a 250+ and 150+ in the same Test match. His scores of 269 and 161 laid the foundation for India’s mammoth total and their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston.

With Jasprit Bumrah returning to the XI, India’s pace attack looks even more lethal. However, in his absence, Akash Deep made a stunning statement with a 10-wicket haul, proving he’s no longer just a backup option. Paired with Mohammed Siraj, this Indian pace unit is ready to exploit the seamer-friendly Lord’s pitch.

England Bolster Attack with Jofra Archer’s Return

England, reeling from their Edgbaston thrashing, have recalled Jofra Archer after a four-year hiatus from red-ball cricket. Archer replaces Josh Tongue, as the hosts opt for pace and experience to counter India’s batting juggernaut. With skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Harry Brook anchoring the batting unit, the pressure is on England to bounce back at home.

England are also expected to test Gus Atkinson or Sam Cook depending on final conditions. The bowling reshuffle highlights their desperation to find rhythm and consistency on a surface that’s expected to favour the seamers.

Lord’s Weather & Pitch Report

Weather: Dry and sunny conditions are forecast throughout the five days, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 32°C.

Humidity: Around 84%

Wind Speed: 10 km/h

Pitch Report: Unlike the batting-friendly surfaces at Leeds and Birmingham, Lord’s promises to assist fast bowlers with its traditional slope and grassy patches. Expect the new ball to do plenty early on, especially in the first session.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Predicted Playing XI

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir.

How to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live in India

If you’re wondering how to watch India vs England 3rd Test live, here’s your complete viewing guide:

Live Streaming Platforms:

Watch the IND vs ENG 3rd Test live online on the JioHotstar app and official website.

TV Channel Info:

Catch the IND vs ENG 3rd Test live telecast on the Sony Sports Network, available across major DTH and cable platforms in India.