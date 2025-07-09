As the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground prepared to host the third Test between India and England, head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen leading an intense tactical discussion with his coaching staff. The optional training session, held just two days before the July 10 clash, became a focal point of buzz after the first visual of the green-tinged Lord’s pitch emerged. This sudden shift in surface conditions—after Edgbaston was termed a “subcontinent wicket”—suggests a strategic counter by England, designed to test India’s batting resilience under seam-friendly conditions. Gambhir, alongside Ajit Agarkar and bowling coach Morne Morkel, appeared deep in thought, dissecting pitch behavior, bowling combinations, and batting intent in a high-stakes scenario.

Bumrah Back in Rhythm, Leads the Charge

All eyes were firmly on Jasprit Bumrah, who made his presence felt with a fiery 45-minute spell during nets. After missing the previous Test, Bumrah ramped up his intensity, bowling at full throttle and even padding up for a lengthy batting stint—signaling his readiness to spearhead the Indian pace unit on a pitch expected to aid swing and seam.

His rhythm and command stood out, especially as he bowled probing spells to Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, reaffirming that India's most lethal pacer is fully locked in. Bumrah’s return is expected to add precision, control, and bite to an already in-form bowling attack that impressed at Edgbaston.

Key Absentees: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Skip Optional Session

Notably, several senior players including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar opted to skip the optional session. Their absence, coming after a long travel day from Birmingham, wasn't unexpected but did raise eyebrows as India prepares for a match that could shift the series momentum.

Sources indicate that the skipped session was more about recovery and venue familiarisation rather than intense training. However, with the green pitch narrative gaining traction, the decision of top-order players like Gill and Pant to sit out could fuel debates if the batting falters.

Lord’s Pitch: Green Monster or Balanced Beauty?

According to India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, the pitch at Lord’s currently has a “very green” look, although some of the grass might be trimmed before Day 1. “We’ll get a clearer picture once they cut the grass tomorrow. It will definitely help bowlers. Mindset will be key for our batters,” he said, offering a measured yet revealing insight into India's game plan.

Despite the conditions, Kotak backed the Indian batting unit, noting that they have been scoring at nearly four runs an over without taking undue risks—an encouraging sign for a side that has historically struggled with the swinging ball in English conditions.

Support Cast Gears Up Behind the Scenes

While Gill and Pant stayed away, players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh kept the intensity high. Jadeja, in particular, worked extensively on his batting before indulging in a long chat with Gambhir, suggesting that the team is contemplating a deeper role for the all-rounder in both departments.

Prasidh Krishna, expected to make way for Bumrah in the XI, also trained hard—focusing on his batting before joining Morkel for bowling drills. The preparation reflects India’s intent to shore up every position, even those on the bench, keeping the squad mentally and technically ready for quick transitions.