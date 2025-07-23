India vs England 4th Test 2025: When And Where To Watch Live Online And On TV, Full Match Details

The fourth Test of the much-anticipated Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3:00 PM IST. With England leading the five-match series 2-1, this Test holds massive importance. India, led by Shubman Gill, are desperate to level the series, while Ben Stokes’ side will aim to seal the series with a game to spare.

Where Can You Watch IND vs ENG 4th Test Live on Mobile and TV?

Live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will be available exclusively on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can watch the match live and free by logging into JioCinema on mobile devices or smart TVs.

For those preferring traditional broadcast, the Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast on TV across its sports channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 (Hindi), and HD options.

Is There a Free Option to Stream India vs England 4th Test?

Yes, JioCinema is offering free live streaming of the entire Test series. Viewers don’t need a subscription—simply download the app or visit the website, sign in with a mobile number, and start streaming.

What Time Does Live Coverage Begin?

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Streaming Start: Live from 3:00 PM IST on JioCinema

TV Broadcast Start: Also begins around 3:00 PM IST on Sony Sports Network

Live coverage includes match previews, toss updates, player insights, and expert commentary in multiple languages.

What is the Pitch Report for Old Trafford?

Old Trafford traditionally favours fast bowlers with bounce and pace. However, in recent years, the pitch has slowed, offering less zip for pacers. With rain forecasts in play, bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer could benefit from helpful overhead conditions.

If moisture stays in the pitch, early movement could test the technique of openers like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Zak Crawley.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch Live?

India: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

England: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook

Rishabh Pant is just 101 runs away from a major personal milestone, while Joe Root is finding form at the perfect time. Expect fireworks from both ends.

What Are the Playing XIs for the 4th Test?

India Predicted XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England Confirmed XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (VC), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

How Important is This Test in the Series Context?

With England leading 2-1, this match is must-win for India to force a decider in the final Test at The Oval. For England, it’s a golden chance to wrap up the series at home.

This match also impacts the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. After a recent penalty, England slipped to 3rd place, while India could surge ahead with a win.