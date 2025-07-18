With the five-match Test series on a knife’s edge, India finds itself trailing 1-2 after three fiercely contested encounters against England. As the team prepares for the fourth Test in Manchester, former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has stepped into the spotlight with a bold recommendation for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill—bring in an extra specialist bowler to strengthen India’s chances of a comeback. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane made a compelling case for rebalancing the playing XI, arguing that winning overseas Tests hinges on the ability to take 20 wickets, not just lengthening the batting lineup.

“India missed a trick by not putting enough on the board in the first innings. An extra bowler could make all the difference, especially on Day 4 and 5 pitches in England,” said Rahane.

The All-Rounder Dilemma: Reddy, Sundar, or Jadeja?

India’s team selection has leaned heavily toward all-rounders in this series, with Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Reddy all featuring at Lord’s. While the approach offers batting depth, it may come at the cost of bowling penetration—an area England capitalized on in the third Test. Though Sundar impressed with four wickets in the second innings and Reddy chipped in with three across both innings, Rahane’s comments have reignited conversations about whether Kuldeep Yadav or an extra seamer should slot in, even if it means compromising on batting at No. 8 or 9.

Kuldeep Yadav: The X-Factor Spinner India Needs?

If team management does heed Rahane’s advice, Kuldeep Yadav emerges as a frontrunner. His left-arm wrist spin could be a game-changer on a pitch that’s expected to offer turn in Manchester. Kuldeep also brings variation, something the English batters haven’t faced consistently in the series. However, including Kuldeep likely means one of the current all-rounders—most likely Nitish Reddy—would have to sit out. The decision becomes even more critical considering the weather forecasts, pitch behavior, and balance between attack and defense.

Rahane Reflects: Lord’s Defeat and Ben Stokes’ Game-Changing Moment

Rahane didn’t just speak tactically—he also delved into key turning points from the Lord’s Test. A moment he pinpointed was Ben Stokes’ electric run-out just before lunch, a fielding effort that shifted the game’s momentum and showcased England’s intent. “That moment changed everything. You could see England's energy rise instantly. That's the kind of intensity you need in Test cricket,” Rahane said, praising Stokes’ leadership and fielding acumen. India, at the time, seemed comfortable at 40 for 1, but post-lunch collapses saw them fall short of their target by a crucial margin. Rahane also lauded the KL Rahul–Rishabh Pant partnership in the first innings, calling it “a fighting stand” that deserved more support from the rest of the lineup.

Gambhir’s Philosophy Under Scrutiny

Since taking over as head coach, Gautam Gambhir has emphasized a multi-skilled playing XI, often favoring all-rounders in all formats. While this approach works well in T20 cricket, its success in the Test arena has been debatable. Rahane’s comments may serve as a timely nudge for a format-specific strategy rethink. Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, both architects of India’s famous 2020–21 series win in Australia, now find themselves needing to rework the formula in more traditional Test cricket terms—where taking 20 wickets remains the ultimate currency.

Manchester Test: Must-Win for India

As the teams head into the fourth Test, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A loss here would seal the series for England, while a win would take the battle to the final Test, setting up a potential series decider. With Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep already in the pace unit, the addition of Kuldeep Yadav could give India the spin punch they sorely missed at Lord’s.

Rahane’s passionate call for change comes not just from a place of experience but from someone who’s led India to historic Test wins overseas. Whether team management listens remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: India must evolve, and quickly, to keep the series alive.