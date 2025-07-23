India vs England 4th Test Dream11 Team Today: Top Fantasy Picks, Captain & Vice-Captain Choices for Manchester Test

As India gears up to face England in the 4th Test of the five-match series at Old Trafford, Manchester, all eyes are on the Dream11 fantasy cricket picks that could turn the tide for virtual managers and fans alike. With England leading 2-1, the pressure is squarely on Shubman Gill’s men to bounce back and keep the series alive. Injury blows, tactical reshuffles, and the looming Manchester weather promise a contest full of drama—both on the field and on Dream11 scoreboards.

Injury Woes Shake Up India's XI: New Faces in the Spotlight

India’s lineup has seen a significant shake-up ahead of the Manchester Test. Akash Deep, India’s breakout performer at Edgbaston, has been sidelined with a groin injury. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also out with a knee issue, and Arshdeep Singh misses out due to a hand injury. Their absence has forced the team management to dip into the reserves, leading to the inclusion of Anshul Kamboj, who is tipped to make his debut.

This opens the door for Dream11 users to make bold picks—Kamboj, though uncapped, may thrive in Manchester’s seamer-friendly conditions. Shardul Thakur is another likely inclusion with his knack for breakthroughs and handy lower-order runs, making him a strong all-rounder pick.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks: Best Players to Watch

Wicketkeepers:

Rishabh Pant: Back from injury, Pant is a game-changer with the bat and behind the stumps. Expect explosive cameos and potential Dream11 points galore.

Jamie Smith: England’s young gloveman has impressed and could prove a differential pick in fantasy leagues.

Batters:

Shubman Gill (vc): Leading from the front, Gill will be key at No. 4 and is a must-have for his consistency and flair.

Joe Root: England’s backbone in the middle order, Root is an obvious fantasy asset.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (c): The aggressive opener can exploit the new ball—making him captain material on Dream11.

KL Rahul: His experience and technique suit English conditions. A solid pick for stability.

All-rounders:

Ravindra Jadeja: A Dream11 favourite with his triple-threat of spin, batting, and fielding.

Ben Stokes (vc): The England skipper thrives in pressure situations. Expect clutch performances in crunch moments.

Bowlers:

Jasprit Bumrah: India’s ace pacer is lethal in overcast English conditions—pick him without hesitation.

Jofra Archer: Making a return to Test cricket, Archer’s pace and bounce will be a challenge for Indian batters.

Brydon Carse: A wildcard option with his ability to swing the ball and bowl in the middle overs.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters: Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (VC)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse

Team Composition: 6 India, 5 England | Credits Left: 7.5

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair/Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Pitch & Weather Report: Manchester Likely to Play the Villain

The Old Trafford pitch traditionally offers assistance to fast bowlers with movement off the seam, especially under cloudy skies. Rain is forecast throughout the five days, with Day 1 likely to be heavily affected. Moisture in the air and on the pitch could mean trouble for batters early on, adding weight to picking more pacers in your Dream11 squad.

Head-to-Head at Old Trafford: England’s Stronghold

India has yet to win a Test at Old Trafford. In the 9 matches played here, England has won 4, while 5 have ended in draws. This historical trend underlines England’s comfort at the venue—and gives fantasy managers more reasons to stack their XI with English players.