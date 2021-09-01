India vs England 4th Test LIVE streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG LIVE on TV and online

India vs England 4th Test LIVE streaming: It will be interesting to see if Team India decide to field R Ashwin in the fourth Test, which starts from Thursday at the Oval. The senior off-spinner has sat out in the previous three encounters, with Ravindra Jadeja handling the spin department all by himself.

However, going into the penultimate clash of the series, Virat Kohli might consider to tweak his playing XI and give Ashwin his first match of the series considering the spin-friendly wicket at the Oval. Apart from Ashwin, it will also be interesting to see if India stick with struggling Ajinkya Rahane or add a fresh face in his place.

The five-match series is squared at 1-1, with Joe Root inflicting most of the damage on this Indian unit. The team also endured a tough defeat in the previous encounter in Leeds. A win at the Oval will gurantee both the sides a safe spot and help them take an unassailable lead in the series.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs England 4th Test at the Oval:

Where will the 4th Test between India and England take place?

The 4th Test between India and England will take place at the Oval in London.

What time does the 4th Test between India and England begin?

The 4th Test between India and England will begin at 03:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 2). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the 4th Test between India and England?

The 4th Test between India and England will broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the 4th Test between India and England?

The live streaming of the 4th Test between India and England will be available on Sony Liv app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the 4th Test here at zeenews.india.com.