India vs England 4th Test: Team India Plays Hanuman Chalisa In Dressing Room To Boost Morale Before Manchester Clash

With the series finely poised at 2-1 in England’s favour, Team India kicked off their preparations for the fourth Test in Manchester with a relaxed yet spirited training session at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham. Having narrowly lost the Lord’s Test by just 22 runs, the squad seemed determined to shake off the disappointment — not through intense drills, but by invoking good vibes through a unique blend of music in the dressing room.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Team India arrived in Beckenham for a practice session ahead of their fourth Test match against England. Team England is leading the 5-match Test series by 2-1. pic.twitter.com/UXxOVbW1E5 July 17, 2025

#WATCH | Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has sustained an injury ahead of the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Visuals from Team India's practice session in Beckenham, United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/8aDucLFEPS — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2025

From Hanuman Chalisa echoing off the walls to English pop and Punjabi bangers energizing the mood, the Indian camp turned to a mix of spiritual calm and youthful exuberance. The Shubman Gill-led side understands the enormity of the task ahead, but the dressing room ambiance sent a clear message: the fight isn’t over, and the belief is unwavering.

Light Moments and Heavy Stakes: Bumrah, Pant Join in Banter

As the squad descended from the team bus after a tiring ride from London, the picturesque Beckenham setting lifted their visibly jaded spirits. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, both crowd favourites and central to India’s Test hopes, kept the atmosphere light with humorous banter.

When a journalist tried conversing with Pant from afar — unable to hear over the dressing room’s music — Bumrah quipped, “Aaj Duggal ji behere hain,” referencing a popular Bollywood line and evoking laughter from the press corps. Pant, nursing a minor finger injury, and Bumrah, undergoing workload management, stuck to warm-ups and gym work, sparking speculation about their availability for the Manchester clash.

Injury Alarm: Arshdeep Singh Suffers Hand Cut During Nets

While the vibe was light-hearted, Team India were dealt an injury concern when left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh hurt his bowling hand. The 26-year-old was bowling alongside Prasidh Krishna when he attempted to stop a fiercely struck ball from Sai Sudharsan. The ball clipped his fingers, leaving a visible cut and forcing him off the nets.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate later confirmed the incident, saying, “He took a ball while bowling, it’s a cut. The medical team will assess if stitches are needed. That will impact planning for the next few days.” Arshdeep was seen walking with a bandaged hand, casting doubt over his availability for the crucial fourth Test.

Coaching Staff Step Up, Morkel ‘Claims Five-Fer’

With both Arshdeep and Akash Deep not bowling, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel stepped in — quite literally — rolling his arm over during nets. Though he admitted he couldn’t replicate Jofra Archer’s express pace, Morkel provided meaningful overs for the batters.

“It’s about giving the batters quality practice, especially when we’re short on bowlers for a session. It’s also fun. Morne went back claiming a five-wicket haul,” laughed ten Doeschate, keeping the mood buoyant.