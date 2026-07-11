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India vs England 5th T20I: Toss delayed as Team India bus gets stuck in traffic

The toss for the fifth and final T20I between India and England was delayed after the Team India bus got stuck in heavy traffic on the way to The Rose Bowl. England have already clinched the series 3-0, while India will look to avoid a 4-0 sweep in the dead rubber.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
India vs England 5th T20I: Toss delayed as Team India bus gets stuck in traffic
Image Credit: IANS

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