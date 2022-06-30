NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND

India vs England 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah reveals MS Dhoni's pep talk before taking up captaincy

Jasprit Bumrah has become India's new Test captain. This responsibility will last only one Test for now. But when he takes charge, he will automatically make history, becoming the first Indian pacer Since Kapil Dev to lead India in any format. The right-arm pacer however is turning to another World Cup-winning captain for inspiration. MS Dhoni is that man. Bumrah, while speaking to press on Thursday, revealed a chat with the former Indian captain on how he became a captain without any previous experience of leading the side. Bumrah was asked this very question. That how was he going to lead without any prior experience. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

"I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni), and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time....So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set," said the pacer. 

Bumrah is known for taking up challenges. Six years ago when he debuted, no one would have given him a chance at Test level. His action was complicated so many experts thought that his body won't last long and is not made for the longest format of the game. But Bumrah had other ideas. He kept taking big steps and launched his Test career in 2018 in South Africa. Since then he has not looked back.  

"The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keep getting better," he said on the eve of the game.

Bumrah added that representing India in Tests was always a dream for him and this opportunity to lead the side is the biggest achievement of his career. "I'm very happy that I've been given this opportunity. I have had immense faith in myself," he said. 

Bumrah broke the news to his family and wife only after Rohit was ruled out of the match. His mother is excited to watch him play and has already given him tips and tricks to succeed. The 28-year-old cricketer has already had long chats with former captain Virat Kohli and Rohit about how to go about things.

"Their roles have been very important. Virat's inputs will be crucial when I am bowling or when I am making (some) changes. Virat's suggestions are going to be invaluable and always important for us," said Bumrah.

