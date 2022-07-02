BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praises Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's fighting innings. Under pressure, the Pant-Jadeja duo played an impeccable inning on the first day of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston to put India in the fight. Pant scored 111 off 146 balls, while Jadeja was unbeaten on 83. Their 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket gave India oxygen.

Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure .@RishabhPant17 @imjadeja ..can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 1, 2022

Their fight has been praised by Sachin Tendulkar. Saurav was full of praise on Twitter. He wrote, "One of the best exhibitions in Test matches. A display of batting under pressure. Nothing better could have been possible than Rishabh Pant and Jadeja. 375 is the primary goal."

On Friday, when they came out to bat, India lost 4 wickets for 71 runs. There is no Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul. Virat Kohli or Cheteshwar Pujara. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Matthew Potsra are on fire with the ball. Pant went to the crease and took the strategy of counter-hitting. Aggressive batting is his nature. In the end, he scored 146 off 111 balls and returned with a catch at slip off Joe Root. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is also excited to see Pant's innings. Sachin tweeted, "Great innings. You played great." Sachin also praised Jadeja's innings.

Pant has broken Dhoni's 17-year record with this fighting innings. Dhoni had earlier scored a century off 93 balls against Pakistan at Faisalabad in 2005. It was the fastest Test century scored by an Indian wicketkeeper so far. However, Pant broke the 17-year-old record by scoring a century off 89 balls against England at Edgbaston. He played an innings of 146 off 111 balls in this innings. An innings studded with 19 fours and 4 sixes.