Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, who was part of India's squad for the Test series in England in 2021, has revealed how the Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camo terrified everyone ahead of the fifth and final Test. The Test match was postponed after the outbreak. Sharma said that it was a nervous phase in the Indian dressing room as then-head coach Ravi Shastri contracted the virus after his book launch.

Bumrah the captain, India’s possible approach, who should open and a lot more - With the man who’s played an integral part in India’s test dominance - @ImIshant joins me on #ENGvIND #TheWarmUpShow https://t.co/rDChAGJ1Jw pic.twitter.com/Vzl65Dxg9l — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 1, 2022

Talking with Jatin Sapru on his Youtube channel Ishant said, "We all were pretty scared during that time. I clearly remember, during the Oval Test, Ravi Bhai was in the dressing room and he was not able to talk properly. There was his book launch and we thought he had caught a cold because things were normal in England at that time. He was also looking normal it was just that he was not able to talk properly. Bharat Arun looked all right and even R Sridhar was totally fine. Then we got to know through Rapid Antigen Test that the three of them were positive. Actually, we were scared at that time."

India head coach Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun and physio Nitin Patel were tested positive during the Oval Test last year. Ahead of the final Test India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar was also infected by the virus.

"I think the Indian team would have prepared well for the 5th Test against England. The Indian team had left for England on June 15 and they had 15 days to prepare during which they also played a practice match. We have played in Edgbaston before so we have some idea. As far as the wicket is concerned, you don't get an idea till the time you bowl the first delivery. Everybody is aware of the conditions in England. All of them are experienced and know their roles. Preparation-wise, I am sure everybody will be ready," Sharma added.