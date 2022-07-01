Former India captain Virat Kohli's century drought continues as he was bowled by England's new pacer Matty Potts on the second ball of the 25th over in the first innings of the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday. Kohli, who was batting on 11 in 19 balls with two boundaries on his name, was trying to leave the ball just outside off-stump. The ball skids on and hit Kohli's bat while he was in the middle of the leave and hit the middle of the off stump.

Virat has had to endure a rough patch in the last couple of years. Kohli, who scored his last century in November 2019, currently has 71 international hundreds to his name. He has scored 27 centuries in Tests and 43 hundred in ODIs. It has been 952 days since Kohli scored a century in international cricket.

As soon as Kohli got out Twitter flooded with reactions.

