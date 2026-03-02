India vs England at Wankhede - Numbers, history and high stakes explained

A familiar and fiercely competitive rivalry will once again take centre stage as India and England face off in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. Remarkably, this will be the third consecutive edition of the tournament in which the two powerhouses meet in the last four, underlining the consistency and intensity of their modern-day rivalry.

A Rivalry Defined By Recent History

The upcoming clash continues an intriguing semi-final storyline between the two sides. In the 2022 edition, England ended India’s campaign at the semifinal stage before going on to defeat Pakistan in the final to lift the title.

Two years later, the tables turned. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India overcame England in the 2024 semi-final and carried that momentum into the final, where they defeated South Africa in Barbados to secure the championship. Interestingly, in both those editions, the winner of the India–England semifinal eventually went on to become world champions — a statistical trend that adds extra significance to Thursday’s encounter in Mumbai.

Strong Records At Wankhede Stadium

England have played six T20 internationals at the Wankhede Stadium, winning three and losing three. India, meanwhile, boast an impressive record at the venue, having won five of their seven T20Is there.

The Men in Blue have not suffered a T20I defeat at Wankhede since December 2017. Their only losses at the ground came against West Indies in 2016 and England in 2012. Overall, India and England have faced each other twice at the venue in T20Is, with both teams registering one victory each.

Head-To-Head: Closely Contested Battle

India and England have met five times in T20 World Cup history, with India holding a slight edge, winning three matches compared to England’s two. The numbers reflect how evenly matched the two sides have been on the global stage. When it comes specifically to semifinal encounters, the rivalry remains perfectly balanced. Each team has won once in their previous two last-four meetings — and notably, both wins eventually resulted in title triumphs.

A Rivalry Etched In T20 History

One of the most iconic moments between the two teams dates back to the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. During a heated group-stage clash, Yuvraj Singh produced one of cricket’s most unforgettable performances by smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes in a single over following an on-field exchange with Andrew Flintoff. The historic feat became a defining moment not only of the tournament but also of the India–England rivalry.

Key Head-To-Head Numbers

India vs England - T20 World Cup Record

Matches played: 5

India wins: 3

England wins: 2

India vs England - T20 World Cup Semi-finals

Matches played: 2

India wins: 1

England wins: 1

With history, form, and high stakes converging once again, the Wankhede clash promises another gripping chapter in one of T20 cricket’s most compelling rivalries.