India Vs England: BCCI To Announce Test Squad Today; All Eyes On New Skipper's Name After Rohit Sharma's Retirement
The Men's Selection Committee will announce India's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting from June 20 on Saturday in Mumbai, as per a release from BCCI.
Trending Photos
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to unveil the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England later today, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Mumbai. This highly anticipated announcement will mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle and will also signal a fresh start for the Test team after the retirements of senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Shubman Gill Likely to Lead a New-Look Side
With Kohli and Rohit stepping away from red-ball cricket, Shubman Gill is expected to take over the Test captaincy. At just 25, Gill has already led India in T20 internationals and captained the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, earning praise for his tactical awareness and leadership skills. His elevation is seen as a strategic move by the selectors to groom the next generation of Indian cricketers.
New Faces Expected; Bumrah, Shami May Be Rested
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is tipped to introduce some new names into the Test mix. Young talents like Sai Sudharsan and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are strong contenders for their first-ever Test call-ups. On the other hand, experienced pacer Mohammed Shami might not be included due to injury concerns and workload management. Jasprit Bumrah, though fit, is unlikely to be handed captaincy duties, with the selectors keen on preserving his fitness for the long term.
Test Series Schedule and Venues
The Test series is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2025, and will be played across five iconic venues in England:
Headingley, Leeds
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Lord’s, London
Old Trafford, Manchester
The Oval, London
This series promises to be the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket, with younger players stepping into leadership roles and an evolving squad structure aimed at long-term success.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv