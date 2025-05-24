The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to unveil the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England later today, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Mumbai. This highly anticipated announcement will mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle and will also signal a fresh start for the Test team after the retirements of senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill Likely to Lead a New-Look Side

With Kohli and Rohit stepping away from red-ball cricket, Shubman Gill is expected to take over the Test captaincy. At just 25, Gill has already led India in T20 internationals and captained the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, earning praise for his tactical awareness and leadership skills. His elevation is seen as a strategic move by the selectors to groom the next generation of Indian cricketers.

New Faces Expected; Bumrah, Shami May Be Rested

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is tipped to introduce some new names into the Test mix. Young talents like Sai Sudharsan and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are strong contenders for their first-ever Test call-ups. On the other hand, experienced pacer Mohammed Shami might not be included due to injury concerns and workload management. Jasprit Bumrah, though fit, is unlikely to be handed captaincy duties, with the selectors keen on preserving his fitness for the long term.

Test Series Schedule and Venues

The Test series is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2025, and will be played across five iconic venues in England:

Headingley, Leeds

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Lord’s, London

Old Trafford, Manchester

The Oval, London

This series promises to be the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket, with younger players stepping into leadership roles and an evolving squad structure aimed at long-term success.