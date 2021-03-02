हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England: Head coach Ravi Shastri gets COVID-19 vaccination

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri joined PM Narendra Modi and other political leaders in getting his first shot of COVID-19 vaccination in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 2). The head coach happened to get the vaccine just 48 hours before the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad. 

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri getting first shot of COVID-19 vaccination in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders in getting his first shot of COVID-19 vaccination in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 2) ahead of the fourth and final India-England Test beginning on Thursday (March 4). Shastri took to Twitter to announced that he had taken first shot of vaccination at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad.

"Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering India against the pandemic. Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination," Shastri tweeted.

The public rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines began on Monday for individuals over 60 years of age. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the nationwide COVID-19 drive by getting vaccinated himself at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

Ravi Shastri is currently in Ahmedabad with the Indian team as they prepare to take on England in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The third Test was also held at the same venue, with India beating the visitors in the Pink-Ball Test inside two days by 10 wickets.

Ahmedabad will also host the entire five-match T20 International series between the two teams.

