India vs England: KL Rahul shares work out pics, girlfriend Athiya Shetty has THIS to say

Indian batsman and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who underwent an appendicitis surgery earlier this month, shared a few pictures of himself returning to training at home on his social media platforms. The first image shows the wicketkeeper-batsman doing light exercise with a kettlebell, while the second image shows him relaxing. The third and the last image, clicked in monochrome, captured Rahul from close up, giving a candid pose.

The post with the caption “And still, we rise” became a massive hit among his followers, receiving over 5 lakh likes within an hour. Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty was among many who flooded the post with their comments.

Unlike many others, Athiya decided not to use any words and instead left a smile emoji in the comments section.

KL Rahul, who was last seen leading Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, was diagnosed with acute appendicitis during the tournament and was admitted to a hospital. Rahul had been named in tour party for India’s tour of England subject to fitness clearance.

“He is doing fine and has recovered well as far as I know. He should be travelling to England with the team,” a source close to the player told IANS.

“There is still time, about a month before the start of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and another one-and-a-half month before the start of five-Test series against England. The Indian team has done this before too, taken injured Wriddhiman Saha to Australia last year and made him do rehab with the team,” added the source.

Rahul, who opens the batting for the Punjab-based outfit in the cash-rich league, missed their last league game against Delhi Capitals and Mayank Agarwal took over the captaincy duties. A couple of days later, the tournament was indefinitely postponed mid-season after several COVID-19 cases emerged inside the bio-bubble of multiple franchises.