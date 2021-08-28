India vs England LIVE Score 3rd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara resume India's fight

India vs England 3rd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara as the pair will lead India's charge on Day 4 of the third Test in Leeds. Pujara, who has been under heavy flak for his approach, has stood in the middle rock solid, frustrating the English bowlers and team would hope for something similar on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, on the other end, is five runs short from completing his half-century and would look to build on it and rescue India from this situation. After being bowled out for 78 in their first inning, India at the moment are batting at 215/2 and are still trailing by 139 runs.

The key factor on Day 4 will be India's approach in the initial overs as we've noticed the pitch to get a bit slower as the day progresses.