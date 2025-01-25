Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session ahead of the second T20I in Chennai and has been ruled out of the ongoing 5-match series against England.

According to a BCCI statement, the 21-year-old Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management.

On the other hand, left-handed batter Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on January 22. He is progressing well and is being monitored closely by the BCCI Medical Team. However, he has been ruled out of the second and third T20Is against England.

The Senior Selection Committee has included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the squad.

Shivam Dube To Join India Squad In Rajkot

Shivam Dube will join the India squad in Rajkot ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28. The 31-year-old Dube played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. However, he failed to deliver with the bat, getting out on duck in both innings as Mumbai suffered a crushing defeat on Saturday.

The imposing big-hitter, who was part of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning team, last played for India during the series against Sri Lanka in July last year. He had a layoff due to a back injury and recently returned to domestic cricket after rehabilitation.

Dube has so far played 33 T20Is, scoring 448 runs at a strike rate of nearly 135. He has picked up 11 wickets with his medium pace bowling.

India’s Updated Squad For The T20I Series against England

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.