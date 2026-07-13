/India vs England ODI Series 2026: Full schedule, squads, live streaming, telecast, venues and match timings

After a disappointing 4-0 defeat in the T20I series, Team India will have an opportunity to bounce back as Shubman Gill's men take on Harry Brook-led England in a three-match ODI series, beginning on July 14. The series not only marks India's return to 50-over cricket but also features the much-awaited comeback of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, making it one of the biggest bilateral contests of the year.
England enter the ODI series high on confidence after dominating the T20Is, while India will look to draw inspiration from their impressive 3-0 ODI series win over England in their previous 50-over meeting.
One of the biggest talking points ahead of the series is the return of Virat Kohli to international cricket. The former India captain has not featured for the national team since January after missing the Afghanistan ODI series due to a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is set to play his first ODI since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The pace spearhead was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy because of injury and will now spearhead India's bowling attack once again.
India have also made a late change to the squad, with Prince Yadav replacing the injured Harshit Rana.
1st ODI
Date: July 14, 2026
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Time: 3:30 PM IST
2nd ODI
Date: July 16, 2026
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Time: 5:30 PM IST
3rd ODI
Date: July 19, 2026
Venue: Lord's, London
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.
Harry Brook (Captain), Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
India vs England ODI series: Live telecast and streaming details
Cricket fans in India can watch all three ODIs live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming of the series will be available on the jioHotstar app and website.
The ODI series offers India the perfect opportunity to respond after their disappointing T20I campaign. With experienced stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah back in the XI alongside captain Shubman Gill, the visitors will be eager to start the series on a winning note.
England, however, will be equally determined to carry forward the momentum from the T20Is under Harry Brook's leadership, setting the stage for a blockbuster three-match ODI battle between two of world cricket's biggest rivals.
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