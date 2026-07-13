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India vs England ODI Series 2026: Full schedule, squads, live streaming, telecast, venues and match timings

India take on England in a three-match ODI series starting July 14, with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah set to make their much-awaited returns to international cricket. Here's the full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details for the series.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
India vs England ODI Series 2026: Full schedule, squads, live streaming, telecast, venues and match timings
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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