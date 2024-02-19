Yashasvi Jaiswal has got an amazing start to his Test career. He is only the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to smash back-to-back double hundreds for India. His 214 not-out in the 2nd innings helped India register a terrific win in Rajkot which has given the hosts 2-1 lead in the five-match series with two more matches remaining. Not to forget, India were 0-1 down after loss in 1st Test in Hyderabad and it is only due to excellence of youngsters like Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi along with good show by Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah among others that team has been able to make such a strong comeback.

While the whole world is going gaga over Yashasvi's innings, Rohit stopped himself from overpraising the youngster. Rohit said that he has already spoken a lot about Yashasi in the recent past and does not want totalk about him so much. This statement by Rohit also reflected his leadership skill as he does not want a youngster in his team who is off to such a great start in his Test career to get distracted by all the praise.

"I have spoken a lot about him, in Vizag as well, people outside the changeroom have spoken as well. I don't want to talk too much about him, he has started his career on a high, I want him to continue doing well, yeah looks a good player," Rohit said in the post-match press conference after India's win in Rajkot.

Yashasvi has been getting praise from none other than Sachin Tendulkar and rather regularly. Sachin had tweeted: 'Yashasvi Bhava', words that elders use to bless someone. The India great could not stop himself from tweeting again on Yashasvi after his historic double hundred in Rajkot. He also took name of Sarfaraz in his praise, underlining the pivotal role played by two in win. Sachin wrote: "Double hundred. Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England. I couldn’t watch them play live, but was very pleased to hear about their knocks. Keep it up."

There are still two matches left in the series. The next Test is in Ranchi followed by Dharamsala. It will be interesting to see how many more records Yashasvi is able to break in the times to come.