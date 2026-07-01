/India vs England T20I Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues, Timings, and Live Streaming Details

The top ranked T20I team in the world, India, will travel across England to participate in a five match T20I series during July 2026. The entire series will be hosted in England, kicking off with the opening fixture on Wednesday, July 1, at the Riverside Ground located in Chester le Street.
India enters this series on the heels of an unexpected 2-0 T20I series loss against Ireland. Conversely, England has not participated in a T20I fixture since suffering a narrow seven run defeat against India during the semi finals of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.
The English team will be highly motivated to redeem that painful World Cup loss in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, the Indian squad will be targeting their inaugural T20I series triumph under the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer.
Venue Logistics
Each of the five T20I matches between India and England will take place at a different stadium. The opening game will be hosted at the Riverside Ground in Chester le Street, and the second match will move to Old Trafford in Manchester. The final three fixtures of the tour are set to be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the County Ground in Bristol, and the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Match Timings
Fans can catch the first, third, and fourth T20I matches starting at 10:00 PM IST. The second and fifth games of the series are scheduled for an earlier start time of 7:00 PM IST.
Complete India Versus England T20I Series Schedule
Date Day Match Venue Start Time (IST)
July 1 Wednesday 1st T20I Riverside Ground, Chester le Street 10:00 PM
July 4 Saturday 2nd T20I Old Trafford, Manchester 07:00 PM
July 7 Tuesday 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:00 PM
July 9 Thursday 4th T20I County Ground, Bristol 10:00 PM
July 11 Saturday 5th T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton 07:00 PM
Official Team Squads
India:
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice Captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
England:
Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), James Coles, Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (Wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
Broadcast and Live Streaming Details for Indian Viewers
The five match T20I tournament between India and England will be broadcast live on television via the Sony Sports Network. For digital viewers in India, the live stream of the matches will be accessible through the Sony LIV application and its official website.
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