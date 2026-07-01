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India vs England T20I Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues, Timings, and Live Streaming Details

The top ranked T20I team in the world, India, will travel across England to participate in a five match T20I series during July 2026, know all the details -

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India vs England T20I Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Venues, Timings, and Live Streaming Details
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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