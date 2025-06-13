India vs England Test Series 2025: Harbhajan Picks Ideal No. 3, Questions Shreyas Iyer’s Omission from Squad

India gears up for a tough five-Test series against England with a new captain, fresh faces, and renewed hope — but not without controversy. Former spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bold comments on team selection and leadership have sparked debate ahead of the World Test Championship 2025-27 opener.

A New Chapter Begins: Young Squad, Big Stakes

With the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, Indian Test cricket is entering a defining phase. The upcoming five-Test series in England, starting June 20 at Headingley, marks the beginning of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. Leading this transition is 25-year-old Shubman Gill, who takes over captaincy for the first time, with Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.

India’s squad reflects a blend of promise and inexperience. While veterans like KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah bring balance, several uncapped or recently recalled players — including Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Karun Nair, and Shardul Thakur — are being trusted to deliver on the international stage.

Harbhajan Singh: Mindset Will Be Key in England

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, speaking at the Vidarbha Cricket League launch, stressed that mindset, not just talent, will determine India's success in England.

“This team has the ability. Shubman, Pant — these guys broke Australia’s fortress at the Gabba. Now they must believe they can win in England too,” Harbhajan asserted.

Harbhajan called for patience from fans and pundits, highlighting the significance of backing this young core during a transition phase. “Criticism won’t help. Support will,” he said. “This is a new team, a new era.”

Shreyas Iyer's Omission: A Controversial Decision

Among the biggest talking points is the omission of Shreyas Iyer. Despite a solid record across formats and strong showings in the 2023 World Cup and IPL 2025, Iyer failed to find a spot in the Test squad — a move that has left many, including Harbhajan, puzzled.

“Shreyas Iyer is a proven performer. If I were on the selection committee, I’d have picked him. Just because he missed this tour doesn’t mean his red-ball career is over,” Harbhajan said, adding that Iyer might even lead India in ODIs in the future.

The snub has already raised eyebrows, with even former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reportedly expressing disappointment.

Sudharsan at No. 3? Harbhajan's Bold Backing

With Gill likely to move to No. 4 in the absence of Kohli, India’s No. 3 spot is up for grabs. While Karun Nair, fresh off a strong showing against the England Lions, remains a top candidate, Harbhajan believes the answer lies elsewhere.

“Sai Sudharsan should bat at No.3. He’s a left-hander in sublime form and just won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025. His technique is solid, and he deserves a chance,” he said.

Sudharsan’s recent performances have made a strong case. The 24-year-old has demonstrated maturity beyond his years and offers a left-handed option that could disrupt England’s bowling strategies.