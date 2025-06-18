India vs England Test Series: Team India Reaches Leeds Ahead Of Headingley Opener Under Shubman Gill - Watch

Team India has officially touched down in Leeds, setting the stage for a blockbuster five-match Test series against England beginning June 20 at Headingley. The arrival marks not just a logistical milestone but a symbolic one, as the Indian Test team embarks on a bold new journey under the stewardship of Shubman Gill, following the retirement of modern-day greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gill, who has now assumed full-time Test captaincy, was spotted alongside KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah at the Leeds train station after the squad made the journey from Beckenham — where they wrapped up their only warm-up match, an intra-squad face-off against India A.

Fresh Faces, New Hopes: Harshit Rana Joins Senior Squad

One of the key developments ahead of the Headingley Test is the inclusion of promising pacer Harshit Rana, who recently impressed with the India A side during their tour of England. The 22-year-old fast bowler stayed back in the UK post-tour and has now linked up with the senior squad. While the BCCI hasn’t clarified whether his call-up is injury-driven or strategic, Rana's presence adds vital depth to a bowling arsenal already powered by Bumrah, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Rana's addition reinforces India's intent to unleash a fierce pace attack in seamer-friendly English conditions, an approach that paid dividends during their 2021 tour.

Generation Shift: Life After Kohli and Rohit

The upcoming series is as much about results as it is about transition. With the departures of Rohit and Kohli, Team India finds itself at a crossroads — blending youth with experience in search of sustained red-ball success.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Nitish Kumar Reddy headline a new generation of batters. Meanwhile, experienced names like KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant — who is also the vice-captain — are expected to play mentoring roles both on and off the field.

Eyes on the Prize: Gambhir to Rejoin Squad Ahead of Test

In another encouraging development, head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to rejoin the Indian squad in Leeds before the first Test. The former opener had flown back to India on June 11 due to a medical emergency involving his mother, who suffered a heart attack. His return is a morale booster for a squad navigating multiple transitions in leadership and team dynamics.

Gambhir’s tactical acumen and no-nonsense approach are expected to be pivotal, especially as India aims to make a statement in one of the most challenging away tours in Test cricket.

Final Preparations: Intra-Squad Match Offers Crucial Match Time

The only warm-up fixture — an intra-squad game between India and India A — proved invaluable for the coaching staff to assess player readiness and combinations. Conditions at Beckenham mirrored what India is likely to encounter in Leeds, giving batters and bowlers an early taste of seam movement and swing-friendly weather.

With the Headingley pitch known to offer pace and bounce, all eyes will be on how India balances their playing XI — particularly in choosing between spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, and additional seamers.

Upcoming Fixtures: India vs England 2025 Test Series

1st Test: June 20 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Remaining fixtures and venues to follow.

Full India Squad for England Tour 2025

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav