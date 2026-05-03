India vs England tour squads confirmed; Sharma handed captaincy, Deol to lead in ODIs

India A has confirmed distinct rosters for their forthcoming trip to England. Anushka Sharma is slated to captain the T20 lineup, while Harleen Deol has been tasked with leading the ODI contingent. The schedule includes a three match T20I series beginning June 20, followed by a three match one day series starting July 1.

Leadership Roles and Squad Background

Anushka Sharma, who only recently entered the international arena during India’s South Africa tour, has rapidly secured a leadership position for the T20 portion of the tour. Supporting her, Vrinda Dinesh has been designated as the vice captain for the T20 group.

In contrast, Harleen Deol, who did not secure a place in India’s Women’s T20 World Cup roster, will head the ODI squad during the England visit. Pratika Rawal will serve as her vice captain throughout the one day series.

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Fresh Talent and Key Inclusions

The selection committee has recognized the potential of several rising stars by awarding them positions within the India A framework. G. Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma, both of whom have recently represented the senior Indian national team, are included in both formats.

Other notable selections include:

Jintimani Kalita: Earned a debut India A call up for both the T20 and ODI formats.

Tanisha Singh: Introduced as a new face for the ODI series.

Purvaja Verlekar: Selected as a fresh addition to the T20 squad.

Strategic Importance of the England Tour

This tour is viewed as a vital mechanism for enhancing India’s bench strength and providing younger athletes with essential experience in overseas conditions. It serves as a pivotal period for India to refine its squads ahead of upcoming ICC competitions.

The T20 roster features notable names like Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, and Tanuja Kanwer. The ODI side includes established domestic performers such as Priya Punia, Tejal Hasabnis, and Sayali Satghare. Given the blend of emerging prospects and players already being monitored by national selectors, this India A tour is expected to be a significant springboard for future senior team promotions.

Official India A Squad Listings

India A T20 Squad for England Tour:

Anushka Sharma (C), Vrinda Dinesh (VC), G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer.

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India A ODI Squad for England Tour:

Harleen Deol (C), Pratika Rawal (VC), Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Niki Prasad, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwer, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnam Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor.