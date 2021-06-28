India vs England: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma ‘mighty victorious’ selfie goes viral – check out

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma, who are currently in England, took out some precious time for themselves to indulge in a ‘quick breakfast’. Taking to Instagram, Bollywood actress Anushka shared a quirky selfie as the couple grabbed the bite of delicious breakfast and she feels ‘mighty victorious’ to make it happen. In the photo, while Anushka is seen eating a piece out of the spread, Virat is seen holding a hot beverage cup in his hand as they pose for the selfie. The couple appeared to be sitting in a café.

While Virat’s contagious smile and black tee look, make him look dapper in the pic, Anushka looked gorgeous, as always, in a no-makeup look, clad in a top and denim. She captioned the picture, “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious”. Anushka also added emojis that symbolised her, Virat, and daughter Vamika.

The image was liked by more than 400,000 fans within 15 minutes of Anushka Sharma sharing it and moments later Kohli reposted the same picture on his Instagram account.

Notably, Anushka and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat and Team India to England, where they recently lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. Kohli and Co. will now take on hosts England in the five-match Test series which is scheduled to begin from August 4.