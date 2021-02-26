हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to set this NEW record

The 32-year-old Virat Kohli already is India’s most successful Test captain with 35 wins under his belt. Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains of the Indian cricket team. India registered only their second Test victory inside two days.

India vs England: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to set this NEW record
Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates a dismissal with Axar Patel in the third Test against England at Narendra Modi Stadium. (Source: Twitter)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the country’s most successful captain at home after the hosts thrashed England by 10 wickets in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in side two days. India’s latest Test win means Kohli now has 22 wins in 29 Tests at home – one better than MS Dhoni who had 21 wins from 30 Tests at home. 

The 32-year-old Kohli already is India’s most successful Test captain with 35 wins under his belt. Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains of the Indian cricket team.

India registered only their second Test victory inside two days, overhauling a meagre target of 49 against England in the day-night Pink-ball Test to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series on Thursday (February 25).   

The last time India won inside two days in a Test was in 2018, beating Afghanistan in Bengaluru. England’s previous Test loss inside two days came way back in 1921 against Australia. There was no end to England’s batting woes against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the side folded for 81 in its second innings. This was the team’s lowest Test total against India. 

Openers Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (15) then completed the formalities in 7.4 overs, barely half an hour into the final session of the day. 

Earlier, Patel picked five wickets in the English second essay, adding to his outstanding haul of six in the first innings. His became the best bowling performance in a pink-ball match. 

Ashwin, on the other hand, added four more to his first-day spoils of three scalps to cross the 400-wicket mark in the longest format.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandVirat KohliMS Dhoni
Next
Story

Chris Gayle reveals the story behind 333 in emotional video, Watch

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day