India Vs India A Live Streaming: How To Watch Intra-Squad Test Match Online And Match Timing Details?

India vs India A Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the intra-squad Test match in Beckenham, including match timing, squads, and why it's crucial for India's England Test series preparations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket fans hoping to catch live action of the India vs India A intra-squad Test match in Beckenham, England, will be disappointed—this match will not be streamed or broadcast in India. Conducted behind closed doors, this strategic move by head coach Gautam Gambhir prioritizes preparation and privacy over publicity. The idea is to shield team tactics from England’s analysts ahead of the crucial five-match Test series beginning June 20 at Headingley. Despite the lack o f a live telecast, updates on India vs India A live cricket score will be available across sports portals, offering real-time insights and highlights from the high-stakes warm-up fixture.

Why Is This Intra-Squad Test Crucial for India’s England Tour?

More than just a warm-up, the India vs India A unofficial Test match serves as the final dress rehearsal before India’s headline tour of England. Spanning four days and 360 overs of simulation cricket, the game is designed to recreate real match scenarios and push players to Test match intensity under English conditions.

The match is India’s answer to acclimatization. From transitioning out of the IPL’s white-ball frenzy to facing the red Dukes ball under overcast skies, this game is where technique, temperament, and tactical roles are put to the test.

What Are the Key Player Battles to Watch Out For?

With Jasprit Bumrah returning to red-ball cricket after a six-month hiatus, all eyes are on India’s pace spearhead. Having last played a Test during the Australia tour, Bumrah’s performance across multiple spells will determine his match fitness and readiness for the grueling England series.

The contest also shines the spotlight on Shubman Gill as he takes charge of the Indian Test team for the first time. His leadership, calm demeanor, and batting rhythm will all be under scrutiny as he guides a blend of youth and experience.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite an inconsistent showing in earlier warm-ups against the England Lions, has a point to prove. He'll be challenged by Anshul Kamboj, a rising India A pacer who’s impressed selectors with his sharp movement and discipline.

Rishabh Pant, returning as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, will be keen to get game time in red-ball cricket, especially after a long recovery period.

Which Selection Dilemmas Could Be Solved in This Match?

One of the biggest selection calls the Indian think tank must make is around the third pacer slot. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are both in contention to join Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace lineup. This intra-squad match could tilt the balance based on who adapts better to swing-friendly conditions.

In the spin department, the Ravindra Jadeja vs Kuldeep Yadav debate continues. Jadeja’s all-round prowess adds depth, but Kuldeep’s wrist spin could be a potent weapon against an attacking England side.

The all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy have had mixed tours so far. This game could either strengthen their case or open the door for others ahead of the first Test.

When and Where Is the India vs India A Match Taking Place?

The India vs India A Test match will be held at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham from June 13 to June 16. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time / 3:30 PM IST, offering optimal playing conditions for red-ball cricket.

How Does This Match Fit into India's Bigger Strategy?

The closed-door format and intense match simulation replicate India’s pre-Australia Test series preparation earlier this year—a method that yielded success. By staying away from the spotlight, the players can focus solely on strategy refinement, fitness assessment, and on-field bonding.

With the India vs England Test series around the corner, this intra-squad clash is more than just practice—it's a proving ground. Every over bowled and every run scored could shape India’s playing XI and overall approach in what promises to be one of the year’s most anticipated cricketing rivalries.

