India vs India A: Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence For Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims - See Pics

As part of their preparations for the upcoming five-Test series against England, the Indian cricket team is playing an intra-squad match against India A side in Beckenham, starting on Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the start of the India vs India A game on Friday afternoon, the Indian team observed a moment’s silence as a tribute to the victims of the horrific plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad. They will also wear black armbands throughout the game.

On Thursday, the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick airport, crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad with 242 people on board.

The plane crashed into the hostel of BJ Medical College located just outside the airport, with just one person miraculously survived, while the remaining 241 people on board are feared dead.

"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands," the BCCI wrote on it's 'X' account along with pictures.

"A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," it added.

Morne Morkel Opens On India's Training Sessions

India bowling coach Morne Morkel opened up on the team's training sessions on England tour so far. According to Morkel, the conditions have been tough for the batters.

"Two days [of] practice so far, conditions suited the fast bowlers. Early on in the tour is very exciting, you know, it gets their [the players'] confidence going. It was testing for the batters, which also in a way helps them to prepare for what's to come," Morkel told bcci.tv.

"I don't think the wickets [are] going to be as spicy as the ones we experience here [in the Tests]. There's been a lot of good banter between bat and ball. But I think that's only because the wickets are a little bit spicy. As soon as the wickets go flat, the bowlers tend to back off. So I am going to tell them not only to talk when the wickets are nipping around, but when it's flat, that's when we are going to need the character," he added.