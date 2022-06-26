India vs Ireland 1st T20 Weather Report: Team India are gearing up for the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston that starts on July 1. But another Team India is ready to take Ireland in 1st of the two T20s today at The Village cricket ground in Dublin. The T20 side is led by first-time captain Hardik Pandya. He leads a comparetively young team that does not have the likes of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. With Rahul missing out due to groin injury, and Pant busy with the Test side, Hardik was given the responsibility to lead the team. The one reason the BCCI selectosrs have trusted Hardik is because of his successful stint as IPL captain with Gujarat Titans for whom he won their maiden title in only their inaugural season.

Hardik, on the eve of the match, said that he is looking forward to the game and that he relishes captaining the team. He added that he does well when he is given a responsibility. It is easy to believe Hardik for this statement as he has done that with the Gujarat Titans. He also said that Team India will look to try and test many new faces in the 2 T20s that they play vs Ireland. There is a strong chance that either Arshdeep Singh or Umran Malik will make their international debut today vs Ireland.

Weather report India vs Ireland 1st T20 at Dublin

Fans will be hooked to India vs Ireland 1st T20 contest. Both the matches to be played at The Village in Dublin have been sold out. But here's the bad news for fans watching from ground and on TV and online. The rain is set to play spoilsport. As per weather.com, the weather is not pleasing for cricket. There is a 71 percent chance of rain in Dublin. It will be cloudy all day in Dublin with temperature around 13 degree celcius. The humidity at the same time will be on higher side at 83 percent.