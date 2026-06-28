"It was pretty special that. We scrapped through the game, we had some tough periods, but we stuck to it, we were diligent. I think India bowled really well at the start. They bowled good lengths. We found it challenging to hit good shots. It was like a Test match for a bit. I think it's pretty special to beat the world champions at home. Credit to the lads. All the work behind the scenes from Cricket Ireland," Lorcan Tucker explained.