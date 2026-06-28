Following a stunning upset in the opening encounter, the pressure is squarely on the visiting Indian team as they prepare for the second and final T20 International against Ireland. Shreyas Iyer and his squad will march onto the pitch at the Civil Services Club ground in Belfast this Sunday with one primary objective: to salvage the series and avoid a historic series defeat against the highly spirited hosts.
Ireland shocked the reigning global champions on Friday with a commanding 34-run victory, registering their first-ever win against the Asian powerhouse in any format of the game. For India, a proud bilateral run is on the line. The visitors have not suffered a T20I series defeat in 12 consecutive bilateral campaigns dating back to December 2023. Newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer will be eager to ensure his debut assignment as the national T20 skipper does not end in a historic setback.
Shreyas Iyer Calls for Strong Response After Opening Defeat
Speaking in the wake of Friday's shocking defeat, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer emphasized the need for absolute focus and relentless intensity. He warned his team against complacency, making it clear that execution is everything at this level.
"You can't take anything for granted. You have to turn up and work hard and stay in the present and if you have the opportunity to squeeze the opponent, you have to do that," Shreyas Iyer remarked.
The last time the Indian team suffered a T20I series loss was nearly three years ago in August 2023, when they fell 3-2 against the West Indies in the Caribbean. With a high-profile five-match T20I series against England scheduled to begin next week, India will view this match as a must-win dress rehearsal.
Lorcan Tucker Eyes Another Historic Night for Ireland
On the other side, Irish captain Lorcan Tucker expressed immense pride in his team's disciplined effort, praising their patience on a challenging surface.
"It was pretty special that. We scrapped through the game, we had some tough periods, but we stuck to it, we were diligent. I think India bowled really well at the start. They bowled good lengths. We found it challenging to hit good shots. It was like a Test match for a bit. I think it's pretty special to beat the world champions at home. Credit to the lads. All the work behind the scenes from Cricket Ireland," Lorcan Tucker explained.
Despite the recent loss, the historical ledger remains heavily in India's favour, with the visitors holding eight victories compared to Ireland's single win.
India vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record in T20Is
India lead the overall T20I rivalry 8-1 despite Ireland's breakthrough victory in the series opener. Sunday's contest offers the hosts the chance to register their first-ever bilateral series win over India.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Match Date, Time and Venue
Here is everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and Ireland:
Match Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club Ground, Belfast, Ireland
Match Start Time: 6:00 PM IST
Toss: 5:30 PM IST
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details
TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming in India: SonyLiv website and application
India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.