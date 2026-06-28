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India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch match, predicted XI, squads & more, all eyes on Sooryavanshi's debut

Following a stunning upset in the opening encounter, the pressure is squarely on the visiting Indian team as they prepare for the second and final T20 International against Ireland.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch match, predicted XI, squads & more, all eyes on Sooryavanshi's debut
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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