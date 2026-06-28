/India vs Ireland: Aakash Chopra explains why Sooryavanshi should miss 2nd T20I

The debate over whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be handed his India debut has intensified following India's shock defeat to Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the team management should resist the temptation to make a change and stick with the same top-order combination for the series decider.
India suffered their first-ever defeat to Ireland in international cricket after a disappointing batting display in the opening game. While Abhishek Sharma impressed with a 49-run knock, several senior batters failed to make an impact, leading to renewed calls for Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the playing XI.
Despite the growing demand from fans and experts, Chopra feels dropping either Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan to accommodate the youngster would be premature.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted he is concerned about Samson's recent struggles but maintained that both the wicketkeeper-batters deserve more opportunities.
"It's a tough one. Ishan Kishan did not score runs, nor did Sanju Samson. In fact, Tilak Varma also did not score. When a team loses, the player sitting outside automatically starts looking better, but there is no guarantee that he will win you the match," Chopra said.
The former opener pointed out that Kishan recently scored a century in ODIs and is likely to receive an extended run in the side. He also expressed hope that Samson can bounce back in the second T20I.
Chopra went a step further by stating that if he were part of the team management, he would not make room for Sooryavanshi in the must-win clash.
"It might be politically incorrect, but I would still not play him. I will still not drop Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan. I will field the same top three and expect a different outcome," Chopra said.
According to him, India's batting line-up possesses enough firepower to produce a vastly improved performance despite the setback in the opening match.
The excitement surrounding Sooryavanshi is understandable given his extraordinary rise over the past few months.
The teenager earned his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign for the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer and smashed a record 72 sixes during the season.
His form continued in the recent tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, where he scored 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of nearly 201. One of the highlights of the tournament was his blistering 94-run knock and an 11-ball fifty against Sri Lanka A, the fastest List A half-century on record.
With India trailing 0-1 in the series, all eyes will be on the team selection ahead of the second T20I. While Sooryavanshi's explosive batting credentials make a strong case for his debut, Chopra believes continuity and faith in the existing players remain the better option.
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