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India vs Ireland: Aakash Chopra explains why Sooryavanshi should miss 2nd T20I

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should not be included in the second T20I against Ireland despite India's defeat in the series opener, backing the current top-order combination to bounce back. Chopra argued that dropping either Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan would be premature and said he would stick with the same XI for the must-win encounter.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
India vs Ireland: Aakash Chopra explains why Sooryavanshi should miss 2nd T20I
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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