India vs Ireland T20I series: Belfast unrest clouds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut and Shreyas Iyer's first T20I assignment as captain

The upcoming two-match T20I series between India and Ireland faces a cloud of uncertainty following a night of violent disruptions in Belfast earlier this week. The civil disorder, which was triggered by a local knife attack, forced numerous residents to flee their homes. According to a report by the BBC, several houses and vehicles were set ablaze, leading to a complete suspension of public transit across the city.

While Cricket Ireland refrained from sharing specific operational updates regarding the matches scheduled for June 26 and June 28, the governing body verified that they are tracking the unfolding events very closely.

The regional volatility has already impacted local cricket. The Inter-Provincial T20 Festival in Lisburn was previously canceled. Furthermore, Cricket Ireland announced on Thursday that a final call regarding the upcoming Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures scheduled for Sunday would be delivered inside a 48-hour window.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cricket Ireland Releases Official Statement

In its formal communication, the cricket board outlined its current approach to the volatile situation:

"Cricket Ireland is continuing to monitor the situation in areas currently experiencing community unrest and will make a decision within the next 48 hours regarding this Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup and National Cup fixtures," Cricket Ireland said in an official statement.

The governing body emphasized that the well-being of everyone involved remains its top priority:

"We remain in close consultation with the relevant authorities and our provincial unions. The safety and security of players, coaches, match officials, and supporters is paramount in our deliberations. Further updates will be provided as they become available," it added.

The two T20I encounters between India and Ireland are set to take place at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast on June 26 and June 28.

Anticipation Builds Around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Historic Debut

Beyond the security concerns, this tour holds immense sporting significance as it is expected to serve as the senior international debut for batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batsman secured his spot in the national squad for the consecutive tours of Ireland and England. At just 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi is positioned to become the youngest male cricketer to ever play international cricket, eclipsing the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Sooryavanshi forced his way into the national setup on the back of an extraordinary IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs while maintaining a destructive strike rate of 237.31.

A New Chapter of Leadership Under Shreyas Iyer

This bilateral series also signals a tactical transition for Team India, marking the commencement of Shreyas Iyer’s tenure as the T20I captain. Iyer takes over the captaincy duties from Suryakumar Yadav, who previously led India to a T20 World Cup victory. The fixtures in Ireland will serve as Iyer’s maiden assignment at the helm of the national T20 team.

India’s Updated Squad for Ireland T20Is

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Squad Members: Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.