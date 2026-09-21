/India vs Japan T20I: Date, time, live streaming, telecast & squads - All you need to know

India are set to take on Japan in a historic one-off T20 International at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be the first meeting between the men's teams of India and Japan in senior international cricket.
The Suzuki Cup clash will also launch celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. The fixture is the first step of the 'Sport 75' initiative, which aims to promote sporting cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while Japan will have Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming as their captain. The match comes ahead of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 and will provide both sides with an opportunity to prepare for the multi-sport event.
India vs Japan Only T20I: When and Where will the match be played?
India and Japan will face each other on Tuesday, September 22, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. The fixture is being played under the Suzuki Cup and will be the first senior international cricket meeting between the two nations.
India vs Japan T20I: What time will the match start?
The India vs Japan only T20I is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. In Japan, the match will start at 1:00 PM local time.
India vs Japan T20I: Where to watch live telecast?
The historic T20I will be available for television viewers in India on the Star Sports Network.
India vs Japan T20I: Where to watch live streaming?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan T20I on the FanCode app and website.
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (C), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (WK), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (WK), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.
The match carries significance beyond the cricket field as it forms part of celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. According to the BCCI, the fixture is the first step of the Sport 75 initiative, which emerged from an agreement between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The initiative focuses on strengthening cooperation and exchanges through sport.
For Japan, the match also represents an opportunity to play against one of the world's leading cricket teams. The encounter is part of a wider push to develop cricket in Japan ahead of the Asian Games, where the sport will feature in the men's competition.
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