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India vs Japan T20I: Date, time, live streaming, telecast & squads - All you need to know

India will face Japan in a historic T20I in Sano on September 22 as both teams prepare for the Asian Games 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the match including its date, time, live streaming, telecast and squads.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
India vs Japan T20I: Date, time, live streaming, telecast & squads - All you need to know
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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