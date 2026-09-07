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India vs Japan T20I: BCCI hails historic clash as Cricket takes a major step towards going global

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia hailed the India-Japan T20I as a landmark moment in cricket’s global expansion. The historic Suzuki Cup clash will be played on September 22 at Japan’s Sano International Cricket Ground.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
India vs Japan T20I: BCCI hails historic clash as Cricket takes a major step towards going global
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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