/India vs Japan T20I: BCCI hails historic clash as Cricket takes a major step towards going global

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia termed the upcoming inaugural T20I between world champions India and Japan as "more than a cricket match", but as a direction where the game of cricket is moving from a "global ambition" to global reality".



The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the men’s teams from each nation will play a T20 International match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.



Posting on X, Saikia said that the sport's journey is "being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries."



"Cricket’s global journey is being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries. The India–Japan T20I match on 22nd September ’26 is one such moment taking international cricket to Japan, connecting with a new audience and strengthening the game’s presence in a region with immense potential," he said.



He also said that the match is an opportunity to recognise the vision and groundwork laid down by Jai Shah, the current ICC Chairman during his tenure as BCCI secretary, for the growth of cricket globally at the heart of its future. Saikia also recognised the responsibility of BCCI to bring the sport to "new countries, new communities and new generations".



"From expanding cricket into new territories to building a stronger pathway towards the Olympic movement, the ambition has always been clear: make cricket more accessible, more inclusive and truly global. As BCCI, our responsibility is to build on that foundation and continue taking the game to new countries, new communities and new generations. India–Japan is more than a cricket match. It represents the direction in which our sport is moving from a global ambition to a global reality. The journey has begun. And there is much more to come," he signed off.