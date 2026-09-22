/IND vs JAP T20I: India opt to bat first as rain cuts match to 5 overs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out

"It's a big occasion, 75 years of friendship. Five-over game, so it will be our forte to bat first," said Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer after calling it tails and winning the toss. "I know baseball is quite big here, but today I'm standing right here; the crowd is decent, give something back to them and the supporters back home. Looking forward for an exciting one. It's important we know the conditions and what's happening around us; this is what will be on offer in the Asian Games. This game particularly is going to be great practice for us."