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IND vs JAP T20I: India opt to bat first as rain cuts match to 5 overs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out

India have opted to bat first against Japan in the rain-shortened one-off T20I in Sano, with the match reduced to five overs per side. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out as India face Japan in the historic clash after the toss was delayed due to a wet outfield.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
IND vs JAP T20I: India opt to bat first as rain cuts match to 5 overs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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