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India vs Japan T20I: Team India to play historic match in Japan as part of 75th anniversary celebrations - Check all details

The Indian cricket team will play a historic T20I against Japan as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India-Japan diplomatic relations. The landmark fixture will also mark a significant moment for cricket’s growth in Japan and East Asia.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
India vs Japan T20I: Team India to play historic match in Japan as part of 75th anniversary celebrations - Check all details
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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