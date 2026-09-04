/India vs Japan T20I: Team India to play historic match in Japan as part of 75th anniversary celebrations - Check all details

The Indian men's cricket team is set to play a special T20 International against Japan as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.
The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Suzuki Cup will be played on September 22, 2026, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. The match will bring India's men's team to Japan for a special cricketing occasion and is expected to provide an opportunity to further promote the sport in the country.
The Suzuki Cup will be played on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The fixture will form part of the celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.
India Japan#TeamIndia set to play a historic T20I against Japan to launch the celebrations of the Anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations. @CricketJapan(@BCCI) September 4, 2026
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The match is also part of "Sport 75" an initiative aimed at promoting human exchanges and cooperation between the two nations through sports. According to the announcement, the initiative stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also takes note of India's ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board was pleased to be part of the occasion and described the fixture as an important moment for cricket.
He highlighted that the match would take Indian cricket into new territory while providing an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.
Saikia also said the BCCI would work with the JCA to support the further development of cricket in Japan and strengthen the relationship between the two cricket boards.
JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji described India's arrival as a landmark moment for Japanese cricket. Miyaji said the association was looking forward to welcoming Indian cricket fans and encouraged people in Japan who are curious about the sport to attend the match and support the home team.
The Suzuki Cup will combine cricket with the broader celebrations surrounding 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic relations.
The fixture is also aimed at contributing to the growth of cricket beyond its traditional markets. With Japan seeking to further develop the sport, hosting the Indian men's team represents a significant occasion for the JCA. The September 22 clash will therefore be more than a standalone T20I, with the match forming part of the wider Sport 75 initiative and India-Japan sporting exchanges.
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