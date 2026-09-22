/India vs Japan T20I: Toss delayed due to wet outfield as rain threat looms over historic clash

India are set to face Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi on Tuesday, September 22. However, the toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield, with the umpires set to conduct another inspection at 10:45 AM IST.
The sun is currently out in Sano, and players have come onto the field for their warm-ups. However, the outfield is still not 100 per cent ready for play following the earlier rain.
The first inspection has already been completed, but the umpires have decided to wait before making a call on the toss and start of play. The next inspection will take place at 10:45 AM IST.
With the outfield still being assessed, fans will have to wait for the next update before knowing when the historic contest can begin.
Update— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2026
Next inspection will take place at 2:15 PM local time (10:45 AM IST).#TeamIndiaInJapan | #JPNvIND
The weather had already emerged as a concern ahead of the match, with showers forecast in Sano. The wet conditions have now affected the start of the game, although the current sunshine provides some hope of the outfield improving.
Japan's T20I against Hong Kong at the same venue on September 20 was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.
The contest marks the first-ever international cricket meeting between India and Japan and is being played as part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. India enter the match as the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan will be looking to make the most of the opportunity to face a top international side.
The match also comes ahead of the Asian Games 2026, where both teams will feature in the men's cricket competition.
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