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India vs Japan T20I: Toss delayed due to wet outfield as rain threat looms over historic clash

India vs Japan T20I toss has been delayed as the outfield remains wet despite sunny conditions in Sano. The umpires have completed the first inspection and will conduct another inspection at 10:45 AM IST.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
India vs Japan T20I: Toss delayed due to wet outfield as rain threat looms over historic clash
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India vs Japan T20I: Toss delayed due to wet outfield as rain threat looms over historic clash
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