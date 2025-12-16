India vs Malaysia U-19 LIVE Streaming: Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Details

India are currently in action against Malaysia in their final group stage match of the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The encounter is being closely followed, with significant attention on 14 year old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who continues to be one of the tournament’s biggest talking points.

Suryavanshi has already lit up the competition with a stunning 171 off just 95 balls against the UAE earlier in the tournament. Although he endured a disappointing outing against Pakistan in the previous match, the young left hander remains a crucial part of India’s batting plans as the team looks to finish the group stage on a strong note. With the match underway, all eyes are once again on how he handles the Malaysian bowling attack.

War Of Words

The contest has gained additional intrigue following comments from Malaysia’s captain, who had stated ahead of the match that his bowlers would look to “trap” Suryavanshi rather than allow him to settle and dominate. That tactical battle is now playing out on the field, adding an extra layer of excitement to this junior international clash.

India entered the match as one of the favorites in the tournament and will be aiming to maintain momentum heading into the knockout stages. The team has shown balance across departments throughout the competition, with batters providing solid platforms and bowlers delivering at key moments. Malaysia, meanwhile, are using this match as an opportunity to test themselves against a strong Indian side and showcase their growing depth at the Under 19 level.

The India vs Malaysia Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 match is being played on Tuesday, December 16, at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The game began at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss having taken place at 10:00 AM IST.

Cricket fans in India can follow the live telecast of the ongoing match on the Sony Sports Network. Those watching online can stream the action live via the Sony LIV app. As the match progresses, the focus remains on India’s young stars and Malaysia’s efforts to challenge them. With plenty at stake in the final group fixture, the ongoing contest promises competitive cricket and key moments that could shape the remainder of the tournament.

Match Updates

India Under 19 are in a commanding position against Malaysia, reaching 221 for 3 in 32 overs in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 group stage match. The Indian batters have kept the scoreboard ticking with a solid run rate, putting the Malaysian bowling attack under sustained pressure as the innings progresses.