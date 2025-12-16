Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996529https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-vs-malaysia-u-19-live-streaming-asia-cup-2025-telecast-details-2996529.html
NewsCricketIndia vs Malaysia U-19 LIVE Streaming: Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Details
INDIA VS MALAYSIA U19 LIVE STREAMING

India vs Malaysia U-19 LIVE Streaming: Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Details

India are currently in action against Malaysia in their final group stage match of the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As the match progresses, the focus remains on India’s young stars and Malaysia’s efforts to challenge them.
  • Cricket fans in India can follow the live telecast of the ongoing match on the Sony Sports Network.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs Malaysia U-19 LIVE Streaming: Asia Cup 2025 Telecast DetailsCredits - Twitter

India are currently in action against Malaysia in their final group stage match of the ACC Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The encounter is being closely followed, with significant attention on 14 year old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who continues to be one of the tournament’s biggest talking points.

Suryavanshi has already lit up the competition with a stunning 171 off just 95 balls against the UAE earlier in the tournament. Although he endured a disappointing outing against Pakistan in the previous match, the young left hander remains a crucial part of India’s batting plans as the team looks to finish the group stage on a strong note. With the match underway, all eyes are once again on how he handles the Malaysian bowling attack.

War Of Words

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The contest has gained additional intrigue following comments from Malaysia’s captain, who had stated ahead of the match that his bowlers would look to “trap” Suryavanshi rather than allow him to settle and dominate. That tactical battle is now playing out on the field, adding an extra layer of excitement to this junior international clash.

India entered the match as one of the favorites in the tournament and will be aiming to maintain momentum heading into the knockout stages. The team has shown balance across departments throughout the competition, with batters providing solid platforms and bowlers delivering at key moments. Malaysia, meanwhile, are using this match as an opportunity to test themselves against a strong Indian side and showcase their growing depth at the Under 19 level.

The India vs Malaysia Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 match is being played on Tuesday, December 16, at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The game began at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss having taken place at 10:00 AM IST.

Cricket fans in India can follow the live telecast of the ongoing match on the Sony Sports Network. Those watching online can stream the action live via the Sony LIV app. As the match progresses, the focus remains on India’s young stars and Malaysia’s efforts to challenge them. With plenty at stake in the final group fixture, the ongoing contest promises competitive cricket and key moments that could shape the remainder of the tournament.

Match Updates

India Under 19 are in a commanding position against Malaysia, reaching 221 for 3 in 32 overs in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 group stage match. The Indian batters have kept the scoreboard ticking with a solid run rate, putting the Malaysian bowling attack under sustained pressure as the innings progresses.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sydney terror attack
Sydney Terror Attack: Pakistan Links Emerge As Israel Points To Iran | DNA
russia ukraine war update today
US Touts 'Article Five-Like' Guarantees In Ukraine Peace Talks In Berlin
j&k terrorist news
J-K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country
Sai Jadhav IMA
Meet Icon Who Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Pass Out From Military Academy
Women's fashion
Women’s Puffer Jackets for Warm, Chic & Comfortable Winter Looks
Nitin Nabin BJP
Nitin Nabin As BJP's Working President - Could He Be Next Party President?
Women's fashion
Women’s Trousers for Easy Everyday Outfits and Modern Comfort
women baggy jeans
Trendy Women’s Baggy Jeans for Everyday Comfort and Effortless Style
Technology news
India's First 1.0 GHz, 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor DHRUV64 Unveiled-Read