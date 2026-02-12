India vs Namibia pitch report: Will Arun Jaitley Stadium favour batters or bowlers?

Match 18 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Namibia will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue known for producing entertaining limited-overs contests. With short boundaries, a fast outfield, and generally reliable bounce, the ground has historically favoured stroke-makers and aggressive batting.

Nature of the Pitch

The surface in Delhi is typically considered batting-friendly, especially in T20 cricket. Batters who settle early often capitalize, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Early in the match, seamers may get a hint of movement with the new ball, but that assistance usually fades quickly once the shine wears off.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow slightly. This brings spinners into the game, particularly during the middle overs when grip and turn can make stroke-play riskier. Variations such as cutters and slower balls also become effective later.

Scoring Trends at the Venue

Historically, T20 matches at this ground have seen competitive totals rather than extremely low scores. While 140-150 has often been around par, the venue has also produced high-scoring encounters when conditions are flat, and batters dominate.

Key scoring patterns:

Early overs: best time for stroke-play

Middle overs: spin and change-ups become effective

Death overs: batters can still score heavily if set

Toss Factor

Teams often prefer to bowl first in Delhi. Evening matches frequently see dew settling in, which can make gripping the ball difficult for bowlers and easier for chasing sides. If dew appears, chasing teams gain a significant advantage.

Final Pitch Verdict

The Arun Jaitley Stadium surface for IND vs NAM is expected to start as a good batting wicket with consistent bounce. As the game progresses, it should slow slightly and assist spinners, while dew could tilt the balance toward the chasing side. Overall, fans can expect a competitive, potentially high-scoring T20 contest.

Squads:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt