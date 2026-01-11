India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: When, Where And How To Watch Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Return Live In India; All Info You Need To Know

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, is set to launch its 2026 international calendar today with the opening match of a high stakes three game One Day International series against New Zealand. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi in Vadodara, a venue that has been buzzing with anticipation as it hosts elite men's international cricket after a significant hiatus.

Team Dynamics and Narrative

The Indian side enters this series with a blend of seasoned legends and emerging talents. A major talking point is the return of Shreyas Iyer to the critical number four position. His comeback is viewed as a vital move to provide much needed middle order stability, allowing the aggressive openers to play with more freedom. However, significant pressure rests on the shoulders of captain Shubman Gill. After being omitted from the T20 World Cup squad due to a recent dip in white ball form, Gill is seeking to rediscover his rhythm and prove his mettle as a leader in the longer format.

The visiting New Zealand squad, led by Michael Bracewell, remains a formidable threat in the 50 over format. The Black Caps carry the psychological advantage of their previous tour, where they famously handed India their first home Test series loss in over a decade. With a squad featuring versatile all rounders and disciplined pacers, New Zealand arrives with the ambition to disrupt India's home dominance once again. The absence of some senior Kiwi figures has opened the door for younger players like Zakary Foulkes and Nick Kelly to make a mark on the international stage.

Tactical Outlook and Venue Conditions

The pitch at the BCA Stadium is expected to be a typical Indian subcontinental track, offering initial assistance to the seamers before flattening out into a batter's paradise. As the match progresses, spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Santner will likely find purchase from the surface. Given the 1:30 PM start, the evening dew factor could play a massive role in the second innings, potentially influencing the toss winning captain to opt for a chase to avoid a slippery ball during the crucial death overs.

Match Schedule and Broadcast Details

The opening clash is set for a 1:30 PM IST start on Sunday, January 11. The pre match coin toss will occur at 1:00 PM IST. Fans across the country can access the live broadcast through the Star Sports Network. For digital viewers, the live stream will be available via the JioHotstar application and website.

Official Squad Listings

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, and Jayden Lennox.