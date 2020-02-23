India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates

Having managed to reduce New Zealand to 216 for five on the second day, the Virat Kohli-led side will look to wrap up the hosts' first-innings as quickly as possible when they head into Day 3 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

On Saturday, New Zealand had taken a 51-run lead over India before bad light forced early stumps. At the end of the day's play, BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 14* and 4*.

In reply to India's first-innings score of 165, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (89) and batsman Ross Taylor (44) had put their side in a commanding position after opener Tom Latham (11) and Tom Blundell (30) were dismissed by Ishant Sharma inside 73 runs.

However, Ishant struck again to remove Taylor before Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in late to stage a fightback for India and reduce New Zealand to 216/5 at stumps.

Earlier, resuming the second day at a score of 112 for five, Ajinkya Rahane (46) and Rishabh Pant (19) failed to stay long at the crease and were dismissed for 46 and 19 respectively by debutant Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel. Subsequently, Ashwin (0) and Ishant (5) too departed cheaply before fast bowler Shami contributed crucial 21 runs off 20 balls with the bat while batting lower down the order.

Jamieson and Tim Southee were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with four wickets each while Trent Boult also chipped in with a wicket.

Check the live scores here: