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India vs New Zealand 2026: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson return as Mitchell Santner leads ODI squad

New Zealand have announced their ODI squad for the five-match series against India, with Mitchell Santner named captain and Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert included. Rachin Ravindra will feature in the first three ODIs as the series begins on November 4 in Auckland.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:05 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 2026: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson return as Mitchell Santner leads ODI squad
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India vs New Zealand 2026: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson return as Mitchell Santner leads ODI squad
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