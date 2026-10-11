/India vs New Zealand 2026: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson return as Mitchell Santner leads ODI squad

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against India, with Mitchell Santner set to lead the side. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert are among the players named for the series, which will begin on November 4.
The ODI series will follow the five-match T20I series, scheduled to be played from October 22 to November 1. The BlackCaps will look to build on their historic 2-1 ODI series victory over India earlier this year, which marked their first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil.
Allen and Ferguson are set to return to New Zealand's ODI setup after last featuring in the format in 2023. Ferguson's last ODI appearance came in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Seifert has also been included in the squad for the final two ODIs. Ravindra, who was ruled out of New Zealand's T20I squad due to a shoulder injury, will return for the first three matches of the ODI series.
New Zealand have divided their ODI squad into two groups, with seven additional players joining for the fourth and fifth matches. Some members of the squad will leave after the third ODI to prepare for the upcoming Test series against India.
Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.
Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (Wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner and Will Young.
New Zealand are expected to announce their 14-member Test squad for the series against India in early November.
- 1st ODI: November 4 - Auckland
- 2nd ODI: November 7 - Wellington
- 3rd ODI: November 10 - Hamilton
- 4th ODI: November 13 - Mount Maunganui
- 5th ODI: November 15 - Mount Maunganui
India are yet to announce their ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour.
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